That might sound like a T-shirt slogan, but a new study confirms what we have long suspected: Regular physical activity is a great way to reduce the risk of depression and to improve your mood if you are feeling down. A study in JAMA Psychiatry looked at 15 studies with more than 190,000 participants to determine the association between physical activity and depression.
The researchers found that compared to sedentary adults, those who got just half of the recommended amount of physical activity (equivalent to 2.5 hours per week of brisk walking) had an 18% lower risk of depression, and those getting the full recommended dose (way less than I think is sufficient) saw a 25% reduction.
Just imagine how you might feel if you went for 10,000 steps per day plus two strength-building sessions weekly.
Depression isn’t the only mood-atude that benefits from exercise. Regular exercise dispels stress, anger and mental fatigue, gives you a sense of accomplishment, helps regulate your blood sugar (that affects mood big time) and helps you with focus and motivation in your work (which makes it more enjoyable and successful).
I am currently very enthused about combining walking 10,000 steps per day (do interval training) with jumping jacks (they increase bone and muscle strength, improve balance and coordination) and strength training using your own body weight (planks, wall sits, wall pushups, squats). For a full rundown of these workouts, check out health.clevelandclinic.org; search for “exercise.”
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
