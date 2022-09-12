If your birthday is today: Pay attention to detail and plan your next move. Plan for what you want and what you see yourself doing as you move forward. Master the art of following through with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your vision will take you on a journey. Be receptive to the unfamiliar. Prepare to use what you discover to help you get ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Talks will lead to action. Figure out the best way to proceed. A partnership will bring more benefits than liabilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't wait until it's too late. Change begins with you, and taking the path that feels comfortable will make your journey enjoyable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't trust what others lead you to believe. Take precautions when it comes to your job, reputation and health. Make plans with someone who offers good conversation and advice.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't spend what you don't have. Sticking to a budget you can afford will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Don't fall prey to indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on something that matters to you. Using your skills, change how you use your space, time and money to get ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Accept the help others offer. Taking a different approach to an old idea will bring it back to life and motivate you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Focus on how you handle your cash. An open discussion with an expert will help you sort out the best path for you to follow. An open mind and energetic approach will give you an edge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change things up to fit your schedule. Reach out to people you trust to get things done. Don't share secrets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put a plan together before you begin something new. An optimistic attitude will help convince others that you are an expert in your field.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look at every angle before you make a move. Consider the cost and time involved before you start something. Observe how others react to suggestions and adjust how you proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the initiative. Your passionate engagement will not go unnoticed. Follow your heart. When in doubt, ask questions.
