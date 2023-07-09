Put muscle and passion behind the changes you plan to pursue this year, and you’ll impress yourself and onlookers. Don’t let an emotional incident confuse you. Leave nothing to chance. Say what’s on your mind, follow your plans and maximize what you have. You’ll excel if you put yourself first.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stop and appreciate what life has to offer. Embrace the positive and walk away from those who are hostile and unappreciative of what they have. Spend time making the world a better place.

Recommended for you