Put muscle and passion behind the changes you plan to pursue this year, and you’ll impress yourself and onlookers. Don’t let an emotional incident confuse you. Leave nothing to chance. Say what’s on your mind, follow your plans and maximize what you have. You’ll excel if you put yourself first.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stop and appreciate what life has to offer. Embrace the positive and walk away from those who are hostile and unappreciative of what they have. Spend time making the world a better place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Live up to your word; if you keep changing your mind, you’ll jeopardize your reputation. Accurate information is the best way to get others to respond and participate. Be consistent in all things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss topics of interest with knowledgeable people, and search for ways to make a difference in your community. Don’t be afraid to apply pressure where it will do some good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Emotions will weigh you down if you procrastinate. Size up situations, discuss your options with people you trust and stay on the path that leads to better health and happier times.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Observation will be your best friend. Monitor situations closely and look at your options. Be resourceful and innovative. Don’t let anyone hold you hostage or tempt you with false information.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You’ll drum up interest in something if you make your pitch entertaining. A chance to learn something new will boost your confidence and bring you in contact with someone interesting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Adapt your surroundings to make room for a new endeavor. How you manage your cash and deal with people you are connected to will determine how your plans unfold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take a breather and give yourself a chance to digest all that’s happening around you. Look at your finances and determine how best to save money for something unique.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Get out with friends and engage in something that stimulates your mind and encourages you to try new things. Be open to suggestions and willing to make changes. Think creatively.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Apply pressure if you want help. Do what you can independently and call in an expert when necessary. It’s better to be safe than sorry when dealing with domestic matters.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Excess is the enemy today, so approach everything with a minimalist attitude. Discipline will be necessary to avoid temptation. Distance yourself from toxic people and be careful with your money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): By questioning anything that sounds suspicious, you’ll avoid getting entangled in someone else’s mess. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you, and don’t hesitate to say no.