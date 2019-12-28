St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque will host its ninth annual service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
This service combines choral music and Scripture readings to tell the story of Christmas.
The Anglican tradition of Lessons and Carols follows the form established at King’s College of Cambridge, England, in 1918, by Dean Eric Milner White. The service simulates a story format beginning with “once upon a time.”
Five lectors will read passages from the Bible that are brought to life through Christmas carols and anthems sung by the Cathedral choir and congregation. The program is ecumenical in nature, open to the public and is appropriate for all ages and people of all religious backgrounds.
A reception will follow in the cathedral parish hall.
For more information,
call 563-582-7646, ext. 214.