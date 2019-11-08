Event: “Jungle Book,” Live at Heritage Center Family Series
Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $15 for the general public; $13 for alumni, military and veterans; $9 for children and students; $4 for ages 3 and younger lap seats, with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. Discounted Family Series season ticket packages also are available. A Family Four-Pack is $99 for two adults and two children to four Family Series shows. In addition, Family Series season ticket packages are available at $54 for the general public; $44 for alumni, military and veterans; and $28 for children and students. A Family Four-Pack option also is available for individual shows at $29 for two adults and two children.
Tidbits
- “Jungle Book” tells the tale of Mowgli, a 25-year-old architect living in New York City, who is transported back to his childhood in the jungles of India, when he receives a “Happy Birthday, Wolf Boy” text from his sister, Maya. He finds an old journal (known as his “jungle book”) and relives the stories of his youth: Becoming lost in the jungle as a toddler, being adopted by wolves, learning the laws of the jungle from a bear and panther and more. Mowgli learns to “let in the jungle” and connect the human world with the natural world. But he has a choice to make: Is he a wolf or a boy?
- The family-friendly performance will feature familiar characters, from Baloo the bear to Bagheera the panther.
- The performance is approximately 65 minutes in length. There will be an opportunity to meet performers in the lobby following show.
- “Jungle Book”-themed activities will be available for children through “Page to Stage,” a program that provides free activities inspired by Family Series performances, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County libraries and East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library.