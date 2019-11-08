11082019-cur-junglebook

“Jungle Book” will kick off the University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Family Series on Sunday, Nov. 17.

 Contributed

Event: “Jungle Book,” Live at Heritage Center Family Series

Time/date: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.

Cost: $15 for the general public; $13 for alumni, military and veterans; $9 for children and students; $4 for ages 3 and younger lap seats, with the purchase of an adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. Discounted Family Series season ticket packages also are available. A Family Four-Pack is $99 for two adults and two children to four Family Series shows. In addition, Family Series season ticket packages are available at $54 for the general public; $44 for alumni, military and veterans; and $28 for children and students. A Family Four-Pack option also is available for individual shows at $29 for two adults and two children.

Tidbits

  • “Jungle Book” tells the tale of Mowgli, a 25-year-old architect living in New York City, who is transported back to his childhood in the jungles of India, when he receives a “Happy Birthday, Wolf Boy” text from his sister, Maya. He finds an old journal (known as his “jungle book”) and relives the stories of his youth: Becoming lost in the jungle as a toddler, being adopted by wolves, learning the laws of the jungle from a bear and panther and more. Mowgli learns to “let in the jungle” and connect the human world with the natural world. But he has a choice to make: Is he a wolf or a boy?
  • The family-friendly performance will feature familiar characters, from Baloo the bear to Bagheera the panther.
  • The performance is approximately 65 minutes in length. There will be an opportunity to meet performers in the lobby following show.
  • “Jungle Book”-themed activities will be available for children through “Page to Stage,” a program that provides free activities inspired by Family Series performances, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County libraries and East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library.

Megan Gloss

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags