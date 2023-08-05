Imagine you are walking along a wild and deserted beach. There is nothing in view but sand, cliffs, sea and sky. Strolling along the sand, you see an object at the tide line, something reflecting the sun’s rays.

On closer inspection, the item is a glass float, the kind that Japanese fisherman have used to buoy their nets. You can see the fine workmanship and the iridescent glass — a delightful fragile artifact.

Recommended for you

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.