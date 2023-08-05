Imagine you are walking along a wild and deserted beach. There is nothing in view but sand, cliffs, sea and sky. Strolling along the sand, you see an object at the tide line, something reflecting the sun’s rays.
On closer inspection, the item is a glass float, the kind that Japanese fisherman have used to buoy their nets. You can see the fine workmanship and the iridescent glass — a delightful fragile artifact.
It is clear that this is not a product of this landscape. It is an artifact from a different world, where such beauty combined with utility is achieved. It is a sign, a portent, that somewhere out there, unseen, things are different.
In a similar way, we catch glimpses of a different world in this world. Amid chaos and war and death, we see self-sacrificing kindness and generosity. In a dog-eat-dog world, we see care for others, sustenance, comfort. In a world purported to be material and arbitrary, we see extraordinary acts of love.
These extraordinary, and ordinary, acts of selflessness are artifacts from another reality. They are floats from a world that was intended, a paradise, a world before the fall. We are on a foreign shore and have these beautiful things to remind us that the world we see was not intended.
C.S. Lewis addresses the problem of pain in a book by the same name. We often ask why life can be so cruel, people so casually disregarding of others, why the young can suffer so and those we deem evil thrive. There is an equally challenging fact, the problem of pleasure.
Why, in a world made of random encounters of chemicals and forces, do we see such good at times? Why do we even expect things to be fair? Fair in relation to what, one might ask. We might not always agree on what fairness might be, what justice might be, but we agree they should be achieved.
Different peoples and cultures might have varying beliefs as to what is beautiful; all of them seek to express beauty. Why do we have that instinct?
Because we were designed for paradise. Because we were designed and with a purpose. Because we were hardwired, if you will, for beauty, for justice and fairness, for self-sacrifice, for love. Because we know, from somewhere deep inside, that this isn’t how things are supposed to be.
We can rail against the injustice and the ugliness of the world. We can despair of life ever approaching fairness or justice or peace. We can demand someone “out there” fix the problem.
But what might just help is to understand this fallen world as not what was intended, and to live as citizens in the world that was intended in the beginning. We can serve each other, care for each other, love each other, as was intended by the Father from the beginning, while we wait for the full restoration of our homeland.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.