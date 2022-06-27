If your birthday is today: If you hold out against the desire to overdo or indulge, you'll avoid mistakes and regret. A, positive approach to work and pleasure, coupled with discipline and a budget, will lead to victory.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Control your emotions, and don't let anyone bully you into an argument. Hone your skills and set your sights on what you can learn.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let someone control the changes you want to make. Do the legwork yourself, and let your charm persuade others to pitch in and help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) By going about your business, you'll avoid wasting time on something that won't benefit you. Listen to your heart, not someone trying to get you to do things for them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll receive information that can help you sort through a dilemma you encounter. Ensure you have your facts straight before moving forward with your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Consider what you can do to improve your surroundings and lower your overhead. Declutter your space by donating or selling.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Raise your expectations and turn your dreams into reality. You will get out what you put in. Focus on what excites you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Gather information that helps you use your skills. Discipline is essential if you plan to get ahead. Make decisions that support closure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stop worrying about what others choose to do. Do what makes you happy. Making home improvements will motivate you to host a party.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be yourself. Use your skills and knowledge to benefit you or a cause you believe in. You will find peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Learn from experience, but leave the past behind you. It's time to focus on moving forward. Address issues that concern you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Step back when uncertainty sets in.. Size up situations and take the path that helps you gain confidence. Show strength of character.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take advantage of the help offered. Reach out and make a difference by participating in a cause that concerns you. Doing your part will initiate opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.