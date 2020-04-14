“Ellen’s Game of Games,” 7 p.m. on NBC
Contestants will play ‘Oh Ship,’ ‘Son of a One-Eyed Monster,’ ‘Taste Buds’ and ‘Buckin’ Blasters.’ Winners advance to ‘Know or Go’ and the finalist will advance to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.
“FBI: Most Wanted,”
8 p.m. on CBS
After a small town police officer claims he’s the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall, Jess and the team find he just might be right. Julian McMahon, Alana De La Garza and Keisha Castle-Hughes star.
“Empire,” 8 p.m. on FOX
Lucious continues to run Empire and discovers some of Andre’s business missteps by way of Kelly Patel. Meanwhile, Cookie tries to relaunch BossyFest but is met with major obstacles from the ASAs. Terrence Howard stars.