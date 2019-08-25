SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Rachael Johnson’s first novel, “Platforms,” about a woman who searches for answers to mysteries on a man-made island, has been published by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
The story follows Aneah, a survivor. She lives with others on a platform — a 20-square-mile, man-made island, 10 feet above the water and anchored to the ocean floor.
The platform provides farmland for food. Everyone on the platform, young and old, must work hard for everything they need.
But Aneah is isolated and eager for something better. She needs to know if this is the only platform or if there are other survivors. As she explores, Aneah uncovers secrets.
Johnson is a U.S. Navy veteran. She has two children and lives in Shullsburg.
The 220-page paperback retails for $17. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3493-1.
