ELKADER, Iowa — The Elkader Opera House, 207 N. Main St., will host Milwaukee-based folk band Dead Horses at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8.

The award-winning band has been named Wisconsin Area Music Industry’s Best Americana/Bluegrass Artist, as well as taking home awards for Best Female Vocalist and Best Album of the Year.

Advance reserved seating tickets are $20. Tickets at the door on the day of the performance are $25.

To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit www.elkaderoperahouse.com.

