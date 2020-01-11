The fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration and lantern decorating contest will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave.
There will be games and food as attendees celebrate the Year of the Rat in Fellowship Hall.
To enter the lantern decorating contest, bring art supplies and purchase a white lantern for $1. Prizes will be awarded in two age categories: Ages 12 and younger, and ages 13 and older.
For more information,
call 563-495-1606.