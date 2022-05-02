National Stroke Awareness Month is an annual event held in May in the United States.
According to the American Heart Association, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, accounting for one out of every 19 deaths.
The effects of stroke might be permanent depending on how many cells die, where they are in the brain and other factors. Strokes can cause weakness (paralysis), affect language and vision and other problems.
Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in America. But, it doesn’t have to be.
Stroke is a medical emergency, and it is important to get care as soon as possible. Some treatments for stroke only work if given in the first three hours after symptoms start. A delay in care can raise the risk of permanent brain damage or death. On average, 1.9 million brain cells die every minute that a stroke goes untreated.
“BE FAST” is an easy way to remember how to recognize a stroke and what to do.
- B = Balance: Are they experiencing loss of balance with dizziness and/or headache?
- E = Eye: Are they experiencing loss of vision or blurred vision?
- F = Face drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?
- A = Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
- S = Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred?
- T = Time: Time to call 911.
Additional stroke symptoms include numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body and confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech.
There are two main types of ischemic stroke. Cerebral thrombosis is caused by a blood clot (thrombus) in an artery in the brain that blocks blood flow to that part of the brain. Cerebral embolism is caused by a wandering clot (embolus) that is formed elsewhere, usually in the heart or neck arteries. These clots then travel in the bloodstream to the brain. A main cause of embolism is an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.
It’s important to know that stroke is 80% preventable. Some ways to reduce your risk of stroke include:
- Control high blood pressure: high blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading cause of stroke and the most significant controllable risk factor.
- Diabetes: If you have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, control your blood sugar. Having diabetes increases your risk factor for stroke.
- Healthy diet: Eat plenty of fresh fruits and veggies. Choose foods low in saturated fats, trans fat, cholesterol and high in fiber.
- Healthy weight: Excess body weight and obesity are linked with an increased risk of stroke. Losing as little as 5 to 10 pounds can make a significant difference in your risk.
- Physical activity: Aim for two and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, like a brisk walk, each week.
- Don’t smoke: Cigarette smoking puts you at a higher risk for stroke. The use of birth control pills combined with cigarette smoking can greatly increase the risk of stroke.
- Limit alcohol: Men should have no more than two drinks per day and women only one.
- Atrial fibrillation: If you have atrial fibrillation, get treatment to lower your risk for stroke.
When it comes to stroke, it is important to be prepared and know where to get help. Additional resources are available by calling 1-888-478-7653 or visiting www.stroke.org.