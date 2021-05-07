If your birthday is today: Use your charm to get your way. Lending a helping hand will win favors that will help you reach your ultimate goals this year. Make personal happiness and love your priorities, and everything else will fall into place.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of loose ends, and you will feel less stressed. Healthy activities are an excellent way to maximize your physical and emotional well-being. Try something you've never done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take control. Don't take on too much; you won't have the stamina to live up to your promises. Putting things off and being secretive won't help.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Work in conjunction with people who think like you. Together you can make a difference or achieve an objective that will improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your energy into something that will make a difference. Work alongside people who share your opinions and concerns. Don't waste time on no-win situations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make plans with a friend, relative or loved one. You don't have to spend money to have fun. A lifestyle change will boost your ego and give you the confidence to share your feelings and intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think about what you want. Find out what's entailed if you're going to avoid costly mistakes. Make a point to finish what you start. Stick to a plan and budget. Use your intelligence to avoid an argument.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Uncertainty will leave you at odds with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't do anything that might jeopardize your living arrangements.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Protect your home and possessions. Be thoughtful about the information you share. Look for a way to stabilize your position. Keep a level head when faced with temptation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Home improvements will cost more than anticipated. Don't try to get everything done at once. Bide your time, and budget wisely. You may want to impress or please someone, but be realistic.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll face opposition from a friend, relative or colleague. Listen to suggestions, but don't let anyone force you into something you don't want to do. A positive attitude will ease tension.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Use your imagination to come up with a plan to improve your life and your relationship with someone special. Charm, intellect and romance will bring you one step closer to your dream.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Proceed with caution. If you jump into something before you have all the details, you could regret it. Refuse to commit to anything until you are sure it is best for you.
May 7