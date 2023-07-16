In today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in the business of family, work, holidays, kids, illnesses, friendships and countless other obligations that demand our constant attention. Even when people aren’t vying for our attention, solitude — escaping the relentless grip of the outer world — has become an increasingly rare and precious treasure.

Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who founded analytical psychology, believed solitude was essential for introspection and self discovery.

