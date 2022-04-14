If your birthday is today: Your ingenuity can help you overcome obstacles this year. Channel your energy into something that will bring high rewards. Don't settle for less when you can transcend your expectations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your tenacity will be unbeatable, giving you the edge you need. Don't hold back when you have so much to gain.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Question anyone who makes ambiguous promises. Proceed with caution and make a change only if you have control of the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take care of your obligations. What you accomplish is essential to maintaining your position, reputation and status.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do your best to promote comfort and tranquility and to surround yourself with the people who put a smile on your face.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be specific when dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. Don't underestimate what someone can do. A disciplined attitude will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). New ideas will help you bring about positive change. Embrace what life has to offer and put your heart and soul into something big.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Recognize your power. Rearrange your space to suit your needs and encourage your success. Don't give in to someone pushy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your imagination, and it will help you outmaneuver someone trying to take charge or hustle you. Personal improvement will turn out better than anticipated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Show discipline and resolve when dealing with indulgent or manipulative people. Focus on what's important to you. What you accomplish will set the tone for what's to come.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Invest wisely. Discuss your plans with someone you respect, and make a change that encourages you to lower debt.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be careful where you leave your money or possessions. Someone will be eager to talk you into something you don't need. Focus on what you have in place.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Juggle things around so you can fit everything you want to do into your day. When dealing with sensitive issues, a diplomatic approach will help you skirt a debate.