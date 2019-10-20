Any objective side-by-side comparison will definitively prove that Halloween is superior to Christmas.
In fact, there’s not a single holiday that can compare to the magic of the spooky season. Thanksgiving? Please. Valentine’s Day? As if. Arbor Day? Sorry, I prefer my trees haunted and adorned with “Blair Witch” talismans.
Think about it. Seriously, think. I’ll wait.
Unlike the heavily commercialized Christmas, Halloween doesn’t guilt you into spending a bunch of money on gifts for people like your good-for-nothing sister-in-law, who, at 36, believes she’s going to make it as an Instagram influencer. Or your racist stepuncle, who is all about religious freedom, as long as people pick the correct religion.
On Halloween, if you want to spend money, you get to spend it on yourself and the things that bring you joy — like super-realistic severed limbs made from latex.
My fiancee and I have slowly been building our collection of Halloween decorations so we can make our 130-year-old house — which already looks fairly haunted — even more terrifying.
Finding the perfect grotesque decoration is extremely satisfying and has the added benefit of traumatizing the neighborhood kids.
Plus, there’s so much candy. An obscene amount of sweets. Enough that it makes me wonder if Halloween was created by dentists as part of a plot to ensure an endless supply of cavities to fill.
And it’s the only time of year when I don’t feel like a total weirdo for exclusively watching horror movies. The creepy ambiance of October is so infectious that even the “Downton Abbey” crowd occasionally will put down their monocles and get swept up in a wave of cinematic blood and gore.
I try not to watch anything in October that doesn’t feature at least one decapitation or demonic possession or killer doll or flesh-eating abomination. Each moment is precious, and I would hate to squander a single one of them on anything that might be considered wholesome or artistically significant.
This year’s spooky season got off to an especially morbid start. I was able to convince my fiancee to travel with me to Chicago, where we participated in a “meet-up” hosted by my favorite horror movie podcast. That’s a really weird thing to explain to your employers when you’re trying to get the day off.
I got to rub shoulders with like-minded borderline degenerates and my fiancee got to throw back cocktails while contemplating spending the rest of her life with an avowed dweeb. Plus, we didn’t embarrass ourselves too badly in the horror movie trivia contest (our team name: “Pennystupid”).
That’s the sort of experience you just don’t get around what traditionally is described as the holiday season. Everybody is so wrapped up in the whole cheer-and-goodwill-toward-men thing that they don’t have time to sit down and enjoy films featuring ritual sacrifices or zombies or disembowelments.
My message is this: Enjoy this, the most wondrous, horrifying time of the year. Because before too long, you’ll be knee-deep in the giving of thanks and the spreading of love and joy.
Makes me sick just thinking about it.