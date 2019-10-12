“Hope & Healing,” a series of programs designed to facilitate healing in those who grieve — including one in mid-November for those impacted by suicide loss — will take place at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
The schedule includes:
6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31: Mitch Carmody, a grief facilitator and nationally recognized motivational speaker, will present “Proactive Grieving,” an organic, user-friendly approach in processing loss and fostering resiliency.
Carmody has conducted national and regional workshops across the country for more than 20 years. Nurses, hospice workers, social workers, clergy and other professionals who work with the grieving can receive CEU’s for this workshop. The cost is $15, plus an additional $10 required for CEU credit.
Weekend events are co-sponsored by Craig Kramer, of Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, including “Messages from Heaven” from 6:30 to 8, Friday, Nov. 1. Carmody and Mary Potter Kenyon will demonstrate, with photos, tangible examples of how God can bring comfort to the grieving with signs from their loved ones, with time for sharing afterward.
The cost is $15 per person, or $20 per couple or two friends signing up together.
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2: For the daylong retreat, attendees can choose from inspirational talks and workshops that include “The Effect of Grief on a Marriage,” “Writing for Healing,” “Rock Painting,” “Getting Through the Holidays” and roundtable discussions for loss. The cost is $45 for Saturday events, with lunch included.
Overnight options also are available at $100 for the Friday night session, overnight stay, Saturday breakfast, lunch and workshops. Thanks to the generosity of private donors and grants, there are scholarships available. Contact Potter Kenyon at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org or 563-582-3592 with questions, or to apply for a scholarship.
6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14: SOS (Survivors of Suicide): For those who grief a loss from suicide.
Dr. James Coyle, Grief Care specialist and survivor of attempted suicide, has devoted his life in walking the journey with those whose lives have been affected by loss from suicide.
This workshop will describe the complicated and unresolved process of suicide loss and focus on tools in moving forward with hope, faith and love. A free will offering will be accepted.
For more information, email Potter Kenyon at marypotterkenyon@gmail.com, Carmody at heartlightstudios@gmail.com or Coyle at jcoyle@cedarmemorial.onmicrosoft.com.