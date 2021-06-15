A Dubuque middle school students recently was recognized in a national essay contest.
Saanvi Ram, an eighth grader from George Washington Middle School and contributor to the Telegraph Herald, placed eighth in a national essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, according to a press release.
Ram was sponsored by Dubuque VFW Post 9663 after she won the local contest, then won the VFW state and regional competitions.
Ram’s finish in the national essay contest is the highest any student sponsored by Dubuque VFW Post 9663 has achieved.