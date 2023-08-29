If your birthday is today: If you refuse to let your emotions interfere with logic this year, you will avert disaster. Good timing is essential. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ponder over details until you feel comfortable with them. Use intelligence when dealing with outside influences or pursuing new information that can transform your life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Surround yourself with people who point you in a healthy direction. Socialize with people who care about health and well-being.
Recommended for you
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Think before you respond. Concentrate on using your imagination to bring about stability and security. Walk away from chaos.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Speak kindly, be patient and protect your privacy. Keep life simple. Respond to others in good faith and with compassion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A lifestyle change will positively impact your financial situation; however, it's likely to create a problem with someone who often takes advantage of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Have faith in your intuition, but don't ignore the possibility that the information you receive may be exaggerated. Get the facts before you act or share what you hear.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) It's up to you to make changes if something is holding you back. Explore the available possibilities. Leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Revive an old idea, friendship or activity. Do whatever it takes to increase your self-esteem and put your best foot forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Show confidence in yourself and what you bring to the table. A truthful assessment will stop anyone from trying to talk you out of your hard-earned cash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You have more leverage than you think. Question what others say and walk away from demands you don't like.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) View with trepidation any proposed transaction requiring a quick decision or down payment. Be smart. Have confidence in your ability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Decide what's best for you. Be wary of anyone using emotional tactics to push you in a questionable direction. Put yourself first.