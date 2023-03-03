If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple and your words truthful. Life is about doing what's right. Your happiness will come from your actions and words, not from what others do or say. Trust in yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be original in your approach to life, love and happiness. You can reach your goals if you take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stop talking and start doing. You'll have to act fast if you want to make up for taking on too much. Preparation will require originality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't fall short of your goal because you haven't prepared properly. Call on trusted allies. A group effort will pave the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Ignore what others are doing, or you will lose sight of what you want. Helping others is fine, but ensure your efforts are appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop overdoing it. Indulgence of any kind will cost you. Think about what you want, and you will reach your goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Join programs, groups or pursuits with like-minded people, and start something fulfilling. Someone will help you recognize what you have to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let what others do disrupt your plans. Let others fend for themselves. Put your needs first. You must be smart to come out ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take advantage of whatever comes your way. Be ready to change course midstream. Hesitation is the enemy, so trust your instincts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be a resourceful contributor. Taking a unique approach won't please everyone, but if it serves you well, it's the best route.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) See where the dust settles. A friend or peer will lead you astray if given a chance. Focus on home and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid compromising situations. Taking on more than you can handle will cost you. Look at your budget and enact changes that encourage success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Think outside the box, and you'll outmaneuver someone trying to manipulate you. Choose your path based on your goal, not on someone else's.
