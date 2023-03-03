If your birthday is today: Keep your life simple and your words truthful. Life is about doing what's right. Your happiness will come from your actions and words, not from what others do or say. Trust in yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Be original in your approach to life, love and happiness. You can reach your goals if you take the road less traveled. Trust your instincts.

