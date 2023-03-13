If your birthday is today: Be realistic, plan and prepare. Evaluate your financial situation and focus on saving and managing your money better. Make your values and goals your main focus.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on a different approach to life. Lift others' enthusiasm with a positive attitude and you'll gain the help required to get things done on time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a path that stimulates your creative awareness. Channel your energy into negotiating your way into something new and exciting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll have a change of heart if you discuss your grievances with someone who controls a situation that concerns you. Bartering will ensure you don't lose anything that matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) If you take care of responsibilities, you'll bypass an argument. Someone will make you look bad if given a chance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Recognize who is on your side before you reveal your point of view. Rework your plans to entice someone who can offer something you need. Choose your words carefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Honesty will help you get the truth from others. Look for opportunities that allow you to use your skills. Aggressive action won't help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Figure out how to approach people who may not share your concerns before you reveal how you will proceed. Consider what others want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Who you confide in or do business with will change the outcome of a deal. Do your due diligence. Seek out expert legal counsel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Participate in activities that give you a platform; you'll get a sense of how popular your plans are. Money will be a factor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Notice what's happening around you. Listen to what others think, and you'll realize what you must do to win support.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Assisting others will help you connect with people who can shape your future. A change at home will bring you closer to someone who lights up your world.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your time and effort into doing things your way. Take a unique approach, and you'll spark interest and receive valuable input.
