News in your town

All the Fit I Know: Work on the fitness trifecta: Need to, have to, want to

Petri Hawkins Byrd deliberates on life after 'Judge Judy'

Drs. Oz and Roizen: This is your brain on chocolate

Ask Amy: Partner needs man-boy to grow up

Combating isolation: Local expert shares 5 things loved ones can do to help seniors weather the storm

Tips for less moving stress

Living with Children: What 'Hand in Hand' parenting gets wrong

New on DVD

Tech review: NBA 2K21 Next-Gen is an outstanding revamp

After a year like this, what will Wave Season 2021 be like?

On the list

Keimig: A good start toward teaching children about human rights

Review: 'World of Wonders' an illustrative throwback

What's it worth on eBay? Time to mix it up

Today in History

Ask Amy: Cancer during pandemic overwhelming

Fischer: Virtual learning provides enlightenment

'Dealing out' ways to stay socially connected during COVID-19

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 12

Mayfield: Try to make room for darkness

Ask Amy: Long-term engagement brings on frustration

Today in History

'Women with 2020 Vision:' New book explores voice, vote, future of women

Social worker uses gardening to help youth heal from trauma

Time magazine names BTS its Entertainer of the Year

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 11

New movies

Drs. Oz and Roizen: New benefits of omega-3s discovered

Ask Amy: Debt burden delays possible proposal

Ellis: Production detail, performances mark 'Mank'

Galena Center for the Arts debuts 'Winter' virtual photo exhibit

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album

Today in History

'Derecho 911:' New book tells story of costly Iowa storm

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 10

Ask Amy: Must divorced couples remain friends?

Fly-By-Night to offer virtual play reading

Rountree Gallery exhibit on comics to open today

Today in History

People news: Aretha Franklin honored; Cyndi Lauper rallies stars

Dance on: Dubuque ballet company sets stage for annual 'Nutcracker' production