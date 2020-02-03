Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host Faith Writers Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Writers of all genres and skill levels are invited to attend and can choose from workshops on writing fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Other workshops will include marketing, writing dialogue, self-publishing and book proposals.
The keynote speaker will be author Twila Belk. Other presenters will include Mary Potter Kenyon, Shelly Jean Beach, Doug Shaw, Linda Betsinger McCann, Kevin Koch and Valerie Broadhurst Woerdehoff.
The cost of the two-day conference is $100 and includes lunch both days. Options for overnight stays and additional meals are available for an additional cost.
Call 563-482-3592 to register by Monday, Feb. 10.
For more information, email mkenyon@shalomretreats.org.