Event: “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!”
Time/date: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Site: Five Flags Center,
405 Main St.
Cost: $25-$69. Tickets can be purchased at the Five Flags Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. A facility fee is assessed for box office purchases. Ticketmaster purchases will be assessed convenience fees.
Synopsis
“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!” brings Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel superheroes together on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show.
Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious green rain, wind and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his amazing friends help save the Costume Palooza?
Tidbits
- Kids will see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals and Marvel superheroes live on stage.
- Sing along to music from Disney Junior shows such as “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Doc McStuffins,” “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” and more, including the upcoming animated series, “Firebuds.”
- “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza!” is an immersive, interactive concert experience that includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3-D special effects.
- The show has been recognized as an outstanding family event by Pollstar, a tour industry trade publication that nominates the year’s best touring events and concerts.
Quotable, from executive producer Jonathan Shank
• “I’ve been working on this show for five years and with various Disney productions for 15 years. We originally produced a show called ‘Disney Dance Party’ in 2018, which was a massive success. We also produced a ‘Disney Holiday Dance Party,’ but then, of course, the pandemic hit and put everything on hold for two-and-a-half years. This show is a new creation that evolved from the previous shows.”
• “It has a ton of interactivity between the cast, the characters they represent and the audience. I think that’s what sets this show apart, in addition to it not only including Disney characters but characters crossing over into the Marvel world. The skill-level of the acrobatics and other performers also makes it a unique form of family entertainment.”
• “The show is so much fun. We encourage families — not just kids — to come in costume. For many children, this might be their first concert or theater experience and an opportunity to connect with their favorite characters. For adults, there definitely is a bit of nostalgia that we see in them having a deep connection with the characters that they grew up with.”
• “Part of what drew me to family entertainment was the opportunity to bring smiles to people’s faces. It’s amazing getting the opportunity to bring people together. Iowa has always been a great place for family entertainment. It’s a really welcoming place.”
