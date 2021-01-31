Although this Valentine’s Day could look a bit different than previous celebrations, area restaurants are putting together special deals and menus to ensure customers have an option for both dine-in and dine-out options this year.
“We know people are feeling the strains of the pandemic, so let’s get as many people to enjoy Valentine’s Day this year as we can,” said E.J. Droessler, owner of L.May Eatery in Dubuque. “I really feel that if you really want to take care of people, the value is appreciated. There is a record number of people that are unemployed.”
For the first time in the restaurant’s 14-year history, it will be adding a take-out option to the menu for people hoping to celebrate Valentine’s Day without the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
The $60 dinner option will feature a carry out “sweetheart’s dinner for two,” which includes artichoke and spinach dip, a large chicken Florentine pizza, a chocolate brownie to share and a bottle of either Sangiovese red wine or a rose.
L.May Eatery also will have a special Valentine’s Day menu for guests hoping to dine at the restaurant with one of the featured meals being vodka shrimp with house-made fettucine noodles in San Marzano tomato vodka sauce.
The Valentine’s Day deals will be offered from Thursday, Feb. 11, through Monday, Feb. 15.
Droessler said he is excited to be able to offer something different this year that gives people the feeling of eating out and having a special meal.
“It’s a value and that is our whole theme on Valentine’s Day this year,” he said. “The nice thing about our pre-order meal specials is we put a lot of thought into it. We like to look back at what our customers love. We are excited because those who have tried L.May pizza love it.”
For Valentine’s Day, Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar will offer a four-course dinner from Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, as part of its Valentine’s Day menu, said owner Kevin Scharpf.
“We are going to celebrate it all weekend long,” he said.
Scharpf said he is creating the menu, as well as a Valentine’s Day “take home kit” that will include meal options that customers will just need to heat up.
“I think what COVID has kind of done is make us think outside of the box and offer our hospitality outside of our walls,” he said. “If we can create these kits and create an experience, it’s our way to extend ourselves into your home during a time that may be challenging for many of us.”
Now that it is open for in-person dining, Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque, Ill., will provide in-person, takeout and delivery options for Valentines Day.
From Saturday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 14, the restaurant will offer a $35 “sweetheart surf and turf special,” featuring either a ribeye steak or prime rib and either salmon or mahi-mahi. For takeout or delivery, guests will have the same dinner options, as well as receive a bottle of wine and dessert for $60.
“Obviously, the holiday is going to look a little different,” said Timmerman’s General Manager Nancy Neuses. “We are just excited to be back open and have indoor dining. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”
Fried Green Tomatoes in Galena, Ill., is offering a dine-in dinner special that includes a fillet with a side of lobster mac and cheese. The meal will be offered starting Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14, said owner Fred Bonnet.
“It’s kind of the best of both worlds; it’s comfort food and surf and turf,” he said.
Fritz & Frites Bistro, also in Galena, will offer braised scallops to dine-in guests for $32 all weekend long. And for those wanting to eat at home, it’s preparing a four-course dinner consisting of a salad, duck à l’orange and for dessert, hazelnut beignets.
The takeout “wine, dine and Valentine” option is $45 and will be offered Sunday, said Fred Grizeslo, co-owner of the restaurant.
“We’re all about making sure people feel safe,” he said. “If that’s how they want to go, then we are fine with that.”