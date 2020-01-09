Classes to learn Mandarin Chinese with native speakers will start in early February at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave..
Beginner, for those in ninth grade and older, will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays from Feb. 8 through April.
The suggested donation is $300 for 12 lessons.
Beginner, for those in grades 3-8, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The suggested donation is $200 for 12 lessons.
The lesson content includes vocabulary, pronunciation, conversational dialogues and sentence structure training, as well as other application exercises.
Songs, games, poetry and rhymes are used where appropriate. Learn to recognize and write some basic Chinese characters. Also, experience the food and culture.
For more information, call Tina Lee at 563-495-1606 or email wumoses@hotmail.com.