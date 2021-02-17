ELIZABETH, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension aims to enhance youth cooking skills in honor of National Nutrition Month in March.
The extension is assembling educational cooking kits designed to inspire, help youth gain confidence in the kitchen and educate youth about healthful eating plans, according to a press release.
Youth will learn to make hummus or a chickpea salad wrap, as well as how to individualize recipes to fit their family’s needs.
The cost is $5 per kit, which includes the 4-H booklet, “I Made That!” a sensory evaluation, recipes with beans to get started and a reusable eight-inch, four-section MyPlate.
Kits will be available for pick-up the second week in March at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St., in Elizabeth.
For more information or to reserve a kit, call 815-858-2273 or visit go.illinois.edu/jswIMadeThat.