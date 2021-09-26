I have tried mightily through COVID-19 to be mindful — the secular version of being prayerful.
But I got to admit, it doesn’t always work. In fact, I am mindful of getting sick of mindfulness. I’m ready to hover over a mixing bowl and gobble a big blob of chocolate chip cookie dough without savoring every bite. I’ve stopped going all Police over every breath I take and every move I make.
In fact, I’ve started saving my gratitude for the bigger stuff, like when I carelessly left the silicone earplugs I use for sleep on my nightstand and my silly little dog ate them.
I was filled with the gratitude and peace that meditation is meant to confer that it didn’t kill her. (That terrier is 18 pounds of trouble without which I would go barking mad).
I’m even getting weary of the acronym I invented for myself in order to be more mindful every morning: MJW for Meditate, Journal, Walk.
Lately, my MJW reminds me of TMJ, an acronym of the 1980s. Back then I spent thousands of dollars on orthodontic treatments for my kids’ TMJ, short for Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction.
Is TMJ so frequently diagnosed anymore? I wonder if it has gone the way of the hypoglycemia people diagnosed themselves with in the 1980s, allegedly cured by eating several itty-bitty meals per day.
So with all this in mind, I was intrigued recently to read an article titled, “Sometimes Mindlessness is Better Than Mindfulness,” by psychology professor David C. Hambrick and cognitive neuroscientist Alexander P. Burgoyne in Scientific American.
The authors agree that mindfulness might have small to moderate benefits for battling stress, anxiety and depression.
But they also point out that sometimes it’s important to be mindless. (After binge-watching my way through “On the Verge,” a tragicomic series about middle-aged women friends fumbling their way through life, work, parenthood and love on Netflix, I’m inclined to agree.)
Certainly my mindlessness as I watched was more fun than doing yoga — plus it would be tricky to execute the downward dog pose while knitting.
The scientists point out that while paying close attention is important when learning a new skill, paying too much attention can mess you up when you use well-practiced skills.
They cite a study in which golfers who paid too much attention to their swing did worse than those who were asked to swing while thinking about a song they knew by heart.
They advised that while we shouldn’t go through life on autopilot, there are situations where we should let automatically take over.
Their advice? “The next time you ride a bike, don’t overthink it.”
Mindfulness, mindlessness, or some combination thereof — seriously, reader, what works for you?