We have dueling keyboards — and I don’t mean the musical kind. Daughter Bekah, husband Jerry and I sit at computers at the dining room table, tapping into the Illinois Department of Public Health website. We are trying to sign up for class 1b COVID-19 vaccines.
There are only 200 shots available for the thousands of people older than age 65 in Jo Daviess County. Assisting our efforts, Bekah reminds us, “Refresh,” as Error #502 pops up.
We tried this a week ago to no avail, other than 25 minutes of disappointment. I read news of nursing home staffers rejecting the vaccine. A friend reports her mother refuses it. Really?
“There’s a green box at 1:40” Jerry notes. We all try tapping into it. By the time we click, it’s turned red, “Fully Booked.” This happens repeatedly.
I haphazardly hit the 2:20 p.m. box. I get in. There are six slots. I scroll down, but it only allows me to enter “1.” My fingers flying to fill in contact information, I’m grateful for high school touch typing classes. Rather than bouncing me back to the “Waiting Room” again, my status now is “Reserved Pending Approval.”
“Approval” in my case means proof of age. I’m seeking the consent of randomizing software to make sure I’m old enough. My age-defying older sister stood up at her Chicago clinic, declaring her honest age (74) — the first time in public since she was 21.
We check the IDPH site frequently in case someone fails approval or cancels. It grinds me that I could get a spot, but Jerry couldn’t. Ever since polio vaccines, we’ve had equal opportunity shots-in-arms. Meanwhile, he signs onto pharmacy waiting lists.
Bekah is immune compromised by cancer. By state mandate, Dubuque returns to school full-time on Feb. 15, and our other daughter is a second-grade teacher. I wish I could give them both my slot.
When a snowstorm closes roads the day before my appointment, I resist hoping it will cause others to cancel, freeing up vaccines.
Jerry and I drive to Galena. I mask up before entering the Midwest Medical Center. With half a dozen professionals registering us, there is no line.
After being checked for COVID and responding to questions at registration, I overhear one of the volunteers comment, “We had a cancellation.” I mention to the registrar that my husband is in the parking lot. The woman checks with her colleague and responds, “Bring him in — now.”
While there are too few vaccines, and kinks are being ironed out on the registration software, the process at the center is as organized and smooth as bees making honey. We leave grateful that so many have done so much to make us safer.
There might be an upside to registration frustration in these early days. Thomas Paine says it best: “What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: It is dearness only that gives everything its value.”