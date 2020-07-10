The critically acclaimed Broadway musical hit “Hamilton” arrived on Disney+ via a stage recording from 2016.
“Hamilton” is a play in two parts about the life and death of Alexander Hamilton. It focuses on how he became an instrumental part of the construction of the United States of America.
The film stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff and Christopher Jackson. The music and lyrics are written by Miranda. The film is directed by Thomas Kail.
The filmed version is surely as good as a front row seat — and perhaps better. Whether one is an avid fan or a newcomer, this is an excellent way to experience the story.
The only change made for the filmed version is the removal of two F-words to avoid an R rating.
I haven’t been fortunate enough to see the play in person, so I went in with an open mind. After watching it, I can confidently assert that the show is definitely worth the hype.
The performances are excellent across the board. From the core players to the background extras, there’s no sign of any weak links.
The ensemble is outstanding. Miranda is committed in the role of Hamilton. Odom is excellent in the antagonistic role of Aaron Burr. The dynamic between each member of the cast is well-realized on-screen.
Perhaps the standout is Diggs as Thomas Jefferson. His infectious energy and singing talent make him one of the best parts of the show.
The direction and editing of the musical are wonderful. The uses of wide angles and closeups are used effectively. There are some shots from the ceiling looking down onstage that look awesome. These are the perks of a filmed performance.
There’s never a moment when you’re not glued to the action. Furthermore, I have to praise how well the actors performed with the multitude of cameras on and off stage.
The music is the heart and soul of “Hamilton,” and it’s the best part of the experience. There are countless songs that become ear-worms as you watch. There’s a great mix of genres across the spectrum.
From classic ballads to hip-hop influences, the soundtrack is magnificent. As soon as you’re done watching, I guarantee you’ll want to download the soundtrack. These sequences are wonderfully shot and amazing on the TV screen.
As a way to mimic a real theatrical experience, the film even has an intermission, albeit only a minute long.
As for the only nitpick, it came down to Miranda’s singing ability. I believe that his singing didn’t quite pack the punch of his co-stars. Diggs and company hit notes more consistently. Solely in the singing department, his co-stars outshine him.
Despite that setback, “Hamilton” is a fantastic play and film. As a first-time viewer, I was captivated by the performances, music and set design. For those who have never checked out the play, now’s your best chance — from the comfort of your home.
“Hamilton” is a must-see. I give it 4.5 stars out of 5. “Hamilton” is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 40 minutes. It’s streaming on Disney+.