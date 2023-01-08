Today is Sunday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2023. There are 357 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having received word of the signing of a peace treaty.
• In 1867, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson’s veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation’s capital the right to vote.
• In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I.
• In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Miss.
• In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an “unconditional war on poverty in America.”
• In 1982, American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies.
• In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Today’s birthdays: Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 90. Singer Shirley Bassey is 86. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 85. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 83. R&B singer Jerome Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 82. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 79. Actor Kathleen Noone is 78. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 77. Movie director John McTiernan is 72. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 68. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 66. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 65. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 59. Actor Michelle Forbes is 58. Actor Maria Pitillo is 57. Singer R. Kelly is 56. Actor/producer Ami Dolenz is 54. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 50. Actor Donnell Turner (“General Hospital”) is 50. Country singer Tift Merritt is 48. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 47. Actor Amber Benson is 46. Actor Scott Whyte is 45. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 44. Actor Sarah Polley is 44. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 41. Rock musician Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 40. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 36. Actor Freddie Stroma is 36.
