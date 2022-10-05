The American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America” poll reveals that 87% of U.S. adults feel high pressure from a perfect storm of rising prices, the war in Ukraine and the pandemic and its aftermath.

As if that pressure weren’t harmful enough to the nation’s health, consider this. Almost 9 million adults, ages 35 to 64, have undiagnosed stage 1 high blood pressure. That’s a top/systolic number of 130-139 mmHg and a bottom/diastolic number of 80 to 89 mmHg.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.