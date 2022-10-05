The American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America” poll reveals that 87% of U.S. adults feel high pressure from a perfect storm of rising prices, the war in Ukraine and the pandemic and its aftermath.
As if that pressure weren’t harmful enough to the nation’s health, consider this. Almost 9 million adults, ages 35 to 64, have undiagnosed stage 1 high blood pressure. That’s a top/systolic number of 130-139 mmHg and a bottom/diastolic number of 80 to 89 mmHg.
Although the immediate risks are low, when untreated, it can creep into heart-stopping, brain-damaging stage 2 and stage 3. How much better it would be to nip it in the bud — without the need for medication!
New guidelines from research presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2022 show that adopting the DASH diet is the best way to reverse stage 1 high blood pressure. Other important preventive measures that you want to do simultaneously include avoiding heavy alcohol consumption and exercising regularly. If lots of folks with stage 1 high blood pressure followed these suggested self-care steps, it could prevent nearly 26,000 cardiovascular disease events, 2,900 deaths and save about $1.6 billion in associated health care costs over 10 years.
So, get your blood pressure checked, and, if it is elevated, DASH out to stock up on fruits, vegetables, skinless chicken, salmon, nuts, seeds and 100% whole grains. Ditch red meat, sugars and sugar-sweetened beverages. Limit your salt intake. Get your 10,000 steps or the equivalent daily, and only occasionally sip that glass of wine with dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.