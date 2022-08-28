Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Chicken pot pie, coleslaw, pineapple and cherry chip cake.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Thursday, Sept. 1: Chicken pot pie, coleslaw, pineapple and cherry chip cake.
Friday, Sept. 2: Hamburger soup, grilled cheese, peaches and cookies.
Monday, Sept. 5: CLOSED.
Tuesday, Sept. 6: Stuffed shells, lettuce salad, pears and brownie.
Wednesday, Sept. 7: Mother’s best pork chops, hash brown casserole, cauliflower, fruit cocktail and apple crisp.
Thursday, Sept. 8: Tater Tot casserole, dinner roll, cherry fruit salad and lazy cookie.
Friday, Sept. 9: Tuna and noodles, coleslaw, peas, Mandarin oranges and lemon cake.
Monday, Sept. 12: Taco bake, Mexicali corn, corn bread, banana and scotcheroos.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Apple glazed pork, baby bakers, mixed vegetables and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, peaches and bread pudding.
Thursday, Sept. 15: Lemon pepper chicken, au gratin potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit and pudding.
Friday, Sept. 16: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears and cheesecake.
Monday, Sept. 19: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy cauliflower, fruit cocktail and cream cheese brownies.
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Roast pork, rice pilaf, dinner roll, Harvard beets and apple snicker salad.
Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lasagna, spinach salad, garlic bread, peaches and German chocolate cake.
Thursday, Sept. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, Oriental vegetables and lime Jell-O with pears.
Friday, Sept. 23: Ham wrap, potato chips, Mandarin oranges and strawberries with angel food.
Monday, Sept. 26: Turkey tetrazzini, coleslaw, corn, applesauce and carrot cake.
Tuesday, Sept. 27: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, carrots and peach crisp.
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread sticks, lettuce salad, pears and Rice Krispie treat.
Thursday, Sept. 29: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, broccoli slaw, tropical fruit and pudding.
Friday, Sept. 30: Potato bar (chili, cheese, broccoli, sour cream), banana and orange poke cake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.