The deadline for the Jerde family holiday epistle — around Thanksgiving, so we can get it in the mail by the first Sunday in Advent — is coming at us like a polar vortex.
Jay and I haven’t settled on a theme, but we’re making gallows-humor jokes about the color of the stationery. Brown, we’re thinking, and not entirely facetiously, for a year that has been an endless barrage of ... well, shall we say, organic fertilizer.
We’ve kept copies of all 26 of the annual letters we’ve composed together, starting with the two-pager from the year we were married, 1993 — its dot-matrix printing now streaky with age. As well as being our annual reports to friends and family, the letters are accounts of our history as a household.
And 2019 will go down in our history as an exceptionally difficult year.
It’s been a year characterized by all sorts of C words — cancer, chemotherapy, cutbacks (at my former job), career (ending sooner than I’d hoped). At a time of year when holiday letter readers crave only two C words — Christmas cheer — an honest account of 2019 in the Jerde household must acknowledge challenge and change.
One thing I’ve learned from setbacks in my physical health is the importance of “giving this thing its due, but no more.”
Where that magic point is located varies not only from person to person, but also from day to day, even minute to minute.
Basically, it’s a balance of knowing when to give voice to pain and when to buck up and be brave.
A word of advice from one who’s been on the other end of this advice: “Keep a positive attitude” can be an insensitive, even hurtful, thing to say to someone who’s struggling. There are times when it’s more helpful to tell a suffering person it’s OK to lament, to acknowledge that what’s happening is hard and it hurts.
That’s part of “giving the thing its due.”
But Christian life is full of paradoxes, and one of them is this: A positive attitude is indeed healing — and in those times when efforts to give oneself a pep talk fall short, there’s help, from a Spirit who intercedes with sighs too deep for words.
So here are two other C words for people who’ve faced challenges: Christ and community.
And, even with all the struggles thrown at us this year, there’s another option Jay and I can consider for our holiday letter paper color.
Pink. The liturgical color for joy.
* * *
Here in Wisconsin, the Legislature moved to rename the Capitol’s holiday tree as a Christmas tree.
Although the ornaments — including plastic-canvas Holstein cows and construction-paper cheese wedges — don’t exactly qualify as symbols of Jesus’ Nativity, I think it’s possible to acknowledge the specific significance of a decorated evergreen for Christians, without appearing to favor one religion, or excluding people who profess no religion.
But ask yourselves: Does saying “Merry Christmas” in an in-your-face tone, or raising a Christmas tree like a middle finger, truly glorify the Holy Infant whose birth Christians profess to be “the reason for the season?”
Anyway, come to Madison and see the tree, when it’s lit in the Capitol rotunda. It’s lovely.