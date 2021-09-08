If your birthday is today: It's up to you to pick your path and to oversee every detail if you want to be responsible for your happiness and peace of mind. Separate intelligence from emotion, and treat each situation you encounter with integrity and determination.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Choose intelligence, and you'll maintain a dependable reputation. Ensure the work you do represents what you are trying to accomplish and you'll get the results you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A trip down memory lane will confirm your thoughts regarding home, lifestyle, health and happiness. Take action to ensure that you do what you can to uncover every option available to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stand up for your rights, and make your voice heard. Participate in events that offer insight into what's possible. Make the most of your time and effort.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Dissect what others do and say, and you'll realize you have just as much to offer. Focus on getting ahead and doing your best. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll face opposition that will be difficult to beat if you haven't done your homework. Don't share too much. Financial maneuvers are in your best interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Move forward in secrecy until you feel fully prepared to disclose your intentions. A financial gain looks promising. Handle loved ones with care and compassion. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look at logistics, then make a smart move. Keep your expenses down, and pay attention to what's important to you. A change in direction will give you the boost you need.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make plans that will allow more time to work alongside people who value what you have to offer. A commitment will help stabilize your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Focus on what interests you and how best to use your skills to accommodate your dreams. Refuse to let stubbornness or challenges stand between you and what you want to achieve.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Learn from experience, and don't reveal your intentions. Network and attend seminars that will give you a platform to show off what you know and can do, and you will outshine anyone who challenges you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Ignore negativity, take charge of your happiness and distance yourself from anyone who says or does something to disrupt your life. Make personal growth and physical improvement your priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Study the economic changes taking place, and adjust the way you handle your financial affairs. Keep up with the trends, and position yourself to step in as others become dinosaurs.
Sept. 8