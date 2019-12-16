I strongly suspect that, in the past few years, the visionaries behind “Frozen 2” spent some serious time on their yoga mats studying lessons on mindfulness and self-mastery.
The latest film is full of nuggets of wisdom that Buddhist masters and individuals in recovery often have discovered to be true on their paths toward enlightenment.
While you probably already rushed to the theater with your family last month when “Frozen 2” debuted, you might find yourself going to see the movie a second time during the upcoming holidays in order to fill a couple of hours. If you do, I encourage you to savor it through an entirely different lens than you likely did the first time you saw it.
From the onset, it is apparent from his steady stream of profound comments and philosophical questions, that Olaf is the embodiment of transcendental wisdom. It starts when we first meet him, lying in the late autumn sun, sadly observing and questioning the impermanence of everything around him. Anna offers him solace, but does so in a cheery song and dance number confirming that few things in the world last forever.
Here is lesson No. 1: Everything in life, whether pleasurable or painful, is temporary. As we go through life, we cannot hold on to happiness once it’s passed. Likewise, pain eventually will subside and subsist. Life will continue to carry on with its steady course.
Shortly after the beginning of the film, dramatic geographical events in Arendelle send its citizens fleeing for their lives into the mountains hovering above the kingdom. When asked if he is OK, Olaf, being decorated with icicle shards by numerous children, replies, “Yeah! We call this making the best out of what we can’t control!”
Here we get lesson No. 2: Although we often can’t control what is happening around us, we can control how we respond in order to make the best of any situation.
Once Anna and Elsa determine that the cause of Arendelle’s troubles can be found far north in the Enchanted Forest, they set out with their three closest friends to try and resolve the issue.
When they enter the mists enclosing the Enchanted Forest, mysterious, seemingly unexplainable events begin to occur. This has Olaf quite troubled, so he calms himself down by singing: “This will all make sense when I am older … Because when you’re older, absolutely everything makes sense.”
The adults in the theater all laugh because here we have lesson No. 3: No matter how old you are, there always will be things in life you don’t understand.
One of the film’s most profound lessons comes from Anna.
In the heart of the story, the younger heroine is lost and alone. She justifiably believes that many of her loved ones are gone from this earth forever, and she has to find a way out of a dark hole in order to finish making things right for the kingdom of Arendelle. The task is overwhelming, but Anna knows that she just has to take one small step, then another, to continue her journey down a difficult path.
The words she sings here are powerful: “I won’t look too far ahead. It’s too much for me to take. But break it down to this next breath. This next choice is one that I can make.”
Lesson No. 4: When life seems overwhelming, we need to break it down into small moments or choices to make it more manageable. Sometimes we just need to take things one day, or a minute, at a time.
Our final lesson arrives with the resolution of the major conflict in our story and the restoration of Arendelle. Early reviews concluded that the mysterious force, or “villain,” of the story is never discovered, and we are meant to believe that all we really fear is the unknown.
I disagree. The force that pulled Anna and Elsa north wasn’t a mystery — it was an unresolved conflict from their family’s past that had been silenced because it was their family that had been in the wrong.
Here we have lesson No. 5: When we do not immediately act to rectify a wrong, our problem will grow in complexity and the harder it will be to make it right.
Anna and Elsa’s ancestors had treated a neighboring group of people horribly, and they never had apologized or amended their wrongdoing. The more time passed, the greater the hostility between everyone grew until neither side could see the problem clearly anymore. Finally, Anna finds a solution when she looks at the problem head-on.
Some big steps had to be taken to amend the wrong, but it wasn’t insurmountable. Both sides were eager to forgive, and everyone involved felt the burdens of anger and shame that accrue with an unresolved issue melt away. What they are left regretting is all the precious time they had lost.
“Frozen 2” is a marvel for many reasons — the relatable characters, the heartfelt lyrics, the humor and the cutting-edge animation all are memorable. In this writer’s opinion, however, it is the profound universal messages embedded in the story that will make this film stand out in the Disney vault for years to come.