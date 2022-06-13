With the warmer weather now finally in full effect, people are getting outside and participating in more outdoor activities, including golf.
Many people consider golf a low-level physical activity. However, according to a recent study, more than 40% of amateur golfers get injured each year with a lifetime risk as high as 70%.
One of the most common injuries that can occur is medial epicondylitis, also known as golfer’s elbow. This is an overuse syndrome that is caused by damage to the muscles and tendons that control your wrist and fingers (flexor-pronator mass) that attach to the medial or inside of the elbow.
The damage typically is related to excess or repeated stress associated with forceful wrist and finger motion, such that occurs with repeated golf swings. The inflammation from the damaged muscles and tendons leads to pain and tenderness on the inside of the elbow.
Diagnosis is made clinically based on history and a physical exam consistent with tenderness around the medial epicondyle made worse with resisted forearm pronation (palm down position) and wrist flexion.
The best solution for medial epicondylitis is prevention. One of the best ways to avoid elbow problems is to strengthen your forearm muscles with simple exercises. One of these includes simply squeezing an old tennis ball for five minutes per day.
Another is wrist curls. This can be completed with a small weight held in your hand with the palm up, curling the weight. This exercise also can be completed with the palm down. Four sets of 10 on each side can be performed, repeating three times per week.
Specific golf activity modifications also can help reduce or alleviate symptoms. One includes slowing your golf swing to improve your mechanics and reduce the stress on the arm when the ball is struck.
Another is to consider the hitting surface upon which the club-to-ball contact occurs. Particularly with the increasing popularity of indoor golf simulators and ranges, increased stress to the elbow can occur with harder, less-forgiving golf mats.
If given the opportunity, always try to hit off natural grass surfaces. Also remember the importance of a good warm up prior to playing. Start with a simple dynamic stretching routine to get your muscle temperatures increased. Any range work should begin with half wedge shots and slowly increased to full drivers once fully warmed up. Avoid going straight from the car to the first tee if possible.
Treatment for symptomatic cases include rest, ice, activity modifications — including time away from golf — physical therapy including stretching and modalities, bracing and NSAIDs. Steroid injections also can help.
Surgical debridement rarely is indicated and only for cases recalcitrant to nonoperative management.
