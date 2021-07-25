Fiesta dinnerware was introduced at the annual Pottery and Glass Exhibit in Pittsburgh in January 1936.
Fiesta Ware was the first widely mass-promoted and marketed solid-color dinnerware in the United State. Fiesta’s appeal lies in its colors, design and affordability.
In 2002, The New York Times called Fiesta “the most collected brand of china in the United States.” Pre-1972 pieces in various colors might be slightly radioactive, due to uranium compounds being used in the ceramic glaze to achieve certain colors, especially red.
Homer Laughlin China Co. of Newell, W.V., produced the china from 1936 to today with a suspension of production from 1973 to 1985. At its introduction in 1936, Fiesta was produced in five colors: Red, blue, green, yellow and old ivory. In 1938, turquoise was added to the mix.
By 1950, after the end of the World War II, decorative styles changed and four colors joined the collection: Rose, gray, forest and chartreuse bringing the total to 10 color choices to mix and match.
The Fiesta Ware 75th anniversary soup tureen shown here was done in a special marigold color in a very limited-edition production run. We found this item selling on eBay for a wide range of prices. We posted this for a Buy It Now price of $400 and found a willing buyer in just a few days on eBay.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com.