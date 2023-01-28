I know a few people who love everything about winter. They find beauty in the bare trees, the crisp cold air and the wonder of snow. They are eager to venture forth to explore and experience the stark beauty of winter days.
While I am inspired by their enthusiasm about this time of year, I need some other signs of hope to help me make it through to the green springtime.
Gratefully, there are life-giving signs of God’s presence to be discovered in the deep midwinter. The divine presence is not limited to extraordinary events and dramatic revelations.
Rather, the divine can appear during ordinary, even dull winter days.
Music is one of the blessings of life that brightens dusky days. Music is a “universal language” (Longfellow) that communicates directly with the soul.
There are different kinds of music to address every mood. Music can be enjoyed in private or in the company of others. We can sing along to music when alone or together, for example, at religious services. When you find yourself lonely or discouraged, music is a companion to spark renewed hope.
In the bleak midwinter, the divine appears when we listen to or make music.
Stories invite us to take a trip to another world.
We are storied beings, who are nourished by narratives. This can happen by reading a classic novel, going to the movies or watching a recommended TV show. When our imaginations are free to enter the story, we find ourselves transfixed and transformed by the creativity of the authors. We become otherwise as our own lives interact with the characters and story line.
God can change us, not only through sacred texts, but through the artistry of contemporary storytelling.
Laughter is a gift of God to relieve our stress.
When winter makes us overly serious and brooding, taking note of the world’s comedy can break the spell. Watching or listening to a favorite program, we are invited into another world where we laugh at the characters, and thereby also at our own foibles. Laughter occurs not only upon hearing a good joke, but even more in recognizing human quirkiness.
We laugh best not at others but together with others when we see the oddness of life in which we are entangled. Good laughter is a divine sign keeping us humble.
Friendship is a divine gift for every season of the year.
When we take the time to connect with a dear friend, we can share both what is troubling and what is most precious in our lives. God shows up in the person of the friend who accepts us for who we are and listens.
As we disclose our soul to our friend, we discover hidden dimensions of our own journey and the courage to keep moving.
On the one hand, none of these signs of the divine — music, stories, laughter or friendship — are out of the ordinary. But when we pause to take them in, they can be miracles of hope in the winter of life.
