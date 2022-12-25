PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Decorating for Christmas is in Daniel Harry Jr.’s genes.
The display around his home in rural Platteville includes thousands of lights lovingly strung in the shape of bells, candy canes and other festive outlines. There’s twinkling white lights and glimmering colored bulbs, as well as carefully decorated trees.
Some of the pieces were passed down from Harry’s grandmother, who started the collection decades ago. All together, the large display stands out against the rural backdrop of the surrounding farms.
“I kind of do it for those of us out here in the country to have something to look forward to without having to go into town,” Harry said of his decorations, which he considers a “good kind of addiction.” “And I just like doing it. It brings joy and a warm feeling for people, and you can just see it in their eyes when they (drive by).”
Harry is one of several Christmas lights enthusiasts in the tri-state area who dedicates time each year to the creation of large, Clark Griswold-style displays. Despite the time and effort that goes into each arrangement, those who make them say it’s worth it in the spirit of tradition, charity and holiday cheer.
In pursuit of that effort, Brent Edge, of Dubuque, sold his motorcycle a few years ago to help fund his large-scale display on Wellington Lane. The 18,500-light display includes flashing lights and projected pictures to the time of a looped 30-minute musical show.
“If I’m home, we’re usually out handing out candy canes and directing traffic,” he said. “We put some traditional Christmas songs in but we’ll also do some ‘Frozen.’ When it’s warmer out, kids will be out and dancing in the driveway, and it’s just fun to hear them sing.”
In the spirit of holiday giving, the Edge family uses the show to raise money for smaller, local charities. This year, visitors’ at-will donations will go toward Inspiration Stables, a local therapeutic horseback riding program.
“Once I had it up and going, I decided I wanted to make something good out of it, so we started raising money,” Edge said of his display. “We try to rotate and spread it around to the lesser known (charities) that could really use the help.”
Harry agreed that larger displays are not only a personal joy, but also a chance to connect with other people in the community. This past year, he repaired an old angel decoration for his collection that was gifted to him by a man from Asbury, Iowa.
The angel had been purchased by the man and his wife after the death of their baby more than 20 years ago to remember and symbolize their young daughter around the holidays. The piece was well loved but needed some repairs, and the man said he thought Harry would understand best how to fix and care for the piece.
“I fixed it all up, and brought it back to life for the memory of the daughter they had lost,” Harry said. “It’s really emotional, but it makes you feel good.”
Cody Poehnelt, of Manchester, Iowa, has spent years amassing a display of more than 50,000 lights to spread that same holiday cheer. Twinkling white lights and wire make up a herd of small reindeer in his front yard. And there are more than a dozen decorated trees spread throughout the display.
This year, he added the misfit toys from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to his cast of front yard characters. He said their addition shows how the lighting landscape has changed over time as more complex displays become available.
“Fifteen years ago, it was like you had multicolor and you had clear and that’s it. There’s just so many options now,” he said.
Jeff Digman, of Peosta, Iowa, has taken advantage of these advancements to build a Christmas display at his family’s home. He said he tends to lean toward do-it-yourself displays, letting inspiration strike as he walks into the hardware store.
He first started decorating at a friend’s house before collecting more displays of his own once he purchased his first home. His family moved back to the tri-state area from North Carolina at the beginning of the pandemic, which is when his light display really began to grow.
Last year, he added a 20-foot “megatree,” and this year he covered his roof with blinking lights. He said he has plans to expand the display moving forward, with the goal of better syncing the display to music for people to watch and enjoy.
“It gives people something to be happy about because sometimes it’s hard for people to be happy in the wintertime,” Digman said. “It keeps me busy, and I know it brings joy, especially for kids. That’s really the main reason you do it, the joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.