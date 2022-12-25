PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Decorating for Christmas is in Daniel Harry Jr.’s genes.

The display around his home in rural Platteville includes thousands of lights lovingly strung in the shape of bells, candy canes and other festive outlines. There’s twinkling white lights and glimmering colored bulbs, as well as carefully decorated trees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.