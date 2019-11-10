If your birthday is today: Change is within reach, but you’ll have to make the initial move to get the ball rolling. Don’t let uncertainty stand between you and an opportunity to branch out and try something new. An unusual offer will be a pivotal point. Take a deep breath and then take action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t turn down an opportunity to show someone what you have to offer. Update your resume, add to your qualifications and make your dreams come true. Celebrate with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Open your door to friends and family. Make improvements to your home and to meaningful relationships. Take advantage of an opportunity to collaborate with someone and make a difference to your community.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will surface, causing distress and anger if you don’t approve of what someone else does. Give others space. Keep the peace, do your thing and excel.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Follow the rules, do what’s best for you and avoid meddling in other people’s affairs. Refuse to let anyone lure you into a debate that could upset you and its audience.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Look for a good investment or a better way to save, or make a change that will help you cut corners. Take better care of your health by limiting decadent behavior.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explore what life has to offer. Check out a place you might like to live, or research the possibility of picking up more skills or education. Make love a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional matters will push you to make a change. Before you jump into something, consider the possible results of your actions. Be smart and do what’s right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal gain should be your intent. Whether it’s a physical, emotional or relationship change you make, ensure that your motives are just and your plan is feasible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Talks will lead to unusual opportunities. Relationships should be at the forefront of any decision you make. Work well with others to encourage success and a bright future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of your health and well-being. If you look and feel your best, you will excel. Plan something special with a loved one. Don’t make impulsive decisions or purchases.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in something you believe in and make a difference. A personal problem you face at home or with someone close to you should be handled carefully. Don’t judge others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Taking a day trip or attending a reunion is favored. Don’t let jealousy set in if someone brags about his or her successes. Be proud of who you are.