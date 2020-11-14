When I was living in the Minneapolis area, I heard the words, “Minnesota Nice” to describe how Minnesotans treat newcomers and tourists.
Living now in Dubuque, the words here are “I am a Dubuquer,” proclaiming that each of us are welcomed here whether native-born or non-native born.
That’s hospitality.
Some time ago while teaching in Chicago and visiting Dubuque in the summer, I decided to do an experiment in hospitality. In a bigger city some are reluctant to speak to another out of fear.
While walking in Dubuque I consciously made an effort to greet and talk to people in their yards. We carried on a conversation that was over and beyond “Hello, have a nice day.”
That’s hospitality.
Recently as I was walking a good mile or more uphill, I stopped to rest and leaned against a post. A young man behind me asked, “Are you OK? Do you need help?” I looked behind me and responded, “No thanks. I’m fine.”
That’s hospitality.
When I was at the farmers market this fall, I parked at a metered spot and jumped out of the car ready to put in my coin when a young man who also was putting his coin in the meter said, “I have an extra nickel for you to put in yours.”
That’s hospitality.
Do you remember the cliché some years ago —“Random Acts of Kindness?” Why not focus on “Random Acts of Hospitality?” I believe what we need today is to do those random hospitality actions for each other — friend or acquaintance.
Granted that we are experiencing stress in this pandemic time, racism witnessed in word and action, tension and division among people in our country — yet we must rise above the conflictual situations. Discard the impulsive attacks that hurt people.
We are challenged to move beyond our “independent and tribal” way of thinking toward being a community who cares and sees the divine in each other. Join the movement from hostility to hospitality by welcoming each person as a human being created by God.
Joyce Rupp, in her book, “Boundless Compassion,” writes, “The greater the gap we put between ourselves and others, the less likely we will empathize with their situation and act on their behalf.”
When we can cast aside fear of another, then we can more fully move into a relationship with others.
Someone shared this You Tube item (it can be seen on DVD or in a book) entitled, “A Man Called Norman,” by Mike Adkins.
Based on a true story, a neighbor of Mike’s was considered weird because he kept to himself for many years. Mike decided to talk to him, invited him over to his house to watch TV and took him to a ball game. Not only was Norman befriended by Mike but Mike experienced a change in perspective.
What can happen when we form relationships with another! This is worthwhile for you to view.
James Martin SJ writes, “What Jesus never said:
• “Feed the hungry only if they have papers.
• “Clothe the naked only if they’re from your country.
• “Welcome the stranger only if there’s zero risk.” “Help the poor only if it’s convenient.
• “Love your neighbor only if they look like you.”
At the end of the day, the question looms: How well have I loved today? How well have I welcomed another?