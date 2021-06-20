Art — it’s a three-letter word that strikes fear into the hearts of many, particularly when it comes to collecting it.
In years past, the reputation of art was that it was only to be collected and hung on the walls of the rich, who could extol their high-brow knowledge of it and brag about their acquisitions at cocktail parties hosted at their country estates.
While there certainly are artists, both living and dead, whose work carries price tags that are out of reach for most, the art of collecting art isn’t something that should scare anybody who appreciates it and wants to begin a collection.
Acquiring art
As a young academic in New York, Alan Garfield, now director of the Bisignano Art Gallery at the University of Dubuque, spent time acquiring art for wealthy clients — both the famous and not-so-famous.
“They had the money. I was just the academic,” Garfield said. “I asked them, ‘What do you want? Do you want contemporary? Do you want historical? Are you into it, or do you just want to dip your toe into it?’”
Garfield admitted it wasn’t hard spending other people’s money on art, but as someone who was starting a career path that was all about art, he wanted to buy pieces.
“As a junior academic, I didn’t have two nickels to rub together,” he said. “Then, I started saving and began to buy art that I liked.”
That first piece — a 17th century engraving by a woman artist — led him to seek out more art by the artist, Elisabeta Sirrani. He now owns 13 of her engravings, which account for about one-third of his art collection of approximately 40 pieces.
“It’s not something you would travel barefoot over hot coals for,” Garfield said. “It’s good. It’s not great. But it’s by a 17th century female artist. To me, that was important. That notion of supporting women in the arts in always important.”
Collecting local art
Area couple Jason and Susan Hughes have filled their home with the works of Jan Ketza, a former Galena, Ill., resident who lives in California.
“I was at a coffee shop in Galena, and they had some art on display there,” Susan said. “The artists always have a little blurb written about each one, and I was just really struck by this painting, which was called, ‘Wedding Dance in Cozumel.’ I reached out to the artist to see if she had anything for sale and never heard back.”
Susan began following Ketza on Facebook and saw a post one day from the artist, who was excited about selling one of her paintings at a show in Mineral Point, Wis.
“I thought, ‘Well, maybe she’s more interested in selling now,’” Susan said. “I messaged her, and she responded right away and invited us to her home to take a look.”
In a “meant to be” moment, “Wedding Dance in Cozumel” was among Ketza’s unsold work, and the Hughes took it home that day.
They have since acquired about 24 of Ketza’s pieces, which range from primitive folk art of the Galena countryside, to dramatic pour and tilt, like “The Colors of Pleasure.”
“Neither of us have ever been modern art people,” Jason said. “But there is just something so organic about it. The colors are so vivid and beautiful.”
The Hugheses also have a small collection of photographs taken by a friend, Kathleen Timp, a local photographer who died in 2017 after battling cancer. Her stunning photographs of local landmarks line two walls in the dining room.
“We had them framed and hung and were hoping she could see them before she passed, but that didn’t happen,” Susan said. “But she did know we had them and were going to display them.”
The Hugheses have become such huge fans and patrons of Ketza’s art that they worked with a home designer and their contractor to build specific spaces in their new home to accommodate the collection.
“This art really deserved to be displayed in a special way, and we wanted to be sure we had a space for everything,” Jason said.
Becoming a discerning collector
Paul Connor is the owner of EZ Sell USA in Galena, where he oversees a brick-and-mortar store, as well as sells online through ebay. Much of his business is handling consignments.
“One of my favorite lines is that there are not enough walls in all the world to hang all of the art that’s been created just in the last 50 years,” he said. “There is so much artwork to look at and acquire and to collect. A lot of it is selling for less than it would cost you to put a frame around it.”
While Connor said some modern artists cashed in on the mass production of their art — Thomas Kinkade and Bev Doolittle among them — the chance of it increasing in value is pretty slim.
“Baby boomers fell in love with these artists,” Connor said. “The stuff that they mass produce — there’s nothing wrong with it, and it’s incredibly cheap to buy. But they became victims of their own success by overproducing.”
Connor said original art often can be found at flea markets, garage sales, art fairs and estate sales.
“If you have a good eye and you’re on the hunt, there are still some pretty good pieces to be found out there,” he said.
Connor said the tri-states offers a unique opportunity for people interested in collecting art.
“Our world in this little corner of God’s creation moves a little slower than it does in the big cities,” he said. “You have the opportunity to visit with artists and make connections a little more here than you might in some other places.”
Bottom line: You have to love it
From experts to collectors, everyone agreed that if you’re going to invest in art, you have to love it.
“The key is to live with stuff you like,” Garfield said. “Depending on where you are, talk to someone you trust who has a good eye. Find someone who will listen to what you like, go with them to the museum and walk around and look.”
The Hugheses said they have never grown tired of the art in their home.
“You have to love it,” Susan said.
“There are times you can sit and look at it consciously and appreciate it,” Jason said. “And I think there are times that we’re in a rush, leaving the house, on the way to work and even though you’re not aware of it, it’s there and it’s comforting in many ways.”
Connor said it’s important to collect what you like and not because you think it’s worth a lot of money.
“It has to speak to your heart,” he said. “If you’re going to hang it on your wall and look at it every day, you have to love it. Don’t buy it and put it in your closet and hope someday it’s going to be worth a lot of money. That’s not what it’s about.”
Garfield added that supporting artists is something collectors always should have on their list of reasons to buy art.
“Support an artist,” he said. “If it’s not taking food off the table, go for it. Maybe you can’t afford an Andy Warhol painting, but you could afford an Andy Warhol silk screen or litho. At the end of the day, buy art because you like it.”