In 30 years, it is estimated that 1.3 billion people around the globe will have (mostly Type 2) diabetes. That’s staggering. If you already have diabetes, prediabetes or obesity, you want to reduce your risks — and help prove that estimate wrong. So here is new info on how — and why — to manage your blood sugar levels.
• Want to lower your HbA1c? Opt for a low-carb breakfast. Over a three-month trial, researchers gave some people with Type 2 diabetes a 465 calorie breakfast with 25 grams protein, 8 grams carbs, and 37 grams fat and others a low-fat breakfast with 450 calories, 20 grams protein, 56 grams carbs, and 15 grams fat. The low-carb folks saw a measurable decline in their A1c compared to the folks eating a low-fat meal. It’s a good bet that if you keep it up for longer you’ll see additional improvement.
• Insulin resistance, a precursor of Type 2 diabetes, causes cancer cells to grow and spread more rapidly. Researchers found that as the body cranks out more insulin to compensate for resistance to its effects, the higher level of circulating insulin nurtures cancer cells. So now you have two powerful reasons to get your blood glucose under control: to avoid diabetes’ life-altering complications and to starve cancer cells.
• Taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, or other GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and weight loss? Quick tip: Don’t take it if you’re headed for surgery. Review your medications with your anesthesiologist a week prior to surgery and develop a plan about how to proceed.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.