In 30 years, it is estimated that 1.3 billion people around the globe will have (mostly Type 2) diabetes. That’s staggering. If you already have diabetes, prediabetes or obesity, you want to reduce your risks — and help prove that estimate wrong. So here is new info on how — and why — to manage your blood sugar levels.

• Want to lower your HbA1c? Opt for a low-carb breakfast. Over a three-month trial, researchers gave some people with Type 2 diabetes a 465 calorie breakfast with 25 grams protein, 8 grams carbs, and 37 grams fat and others a low-fat breakfast with 450 calories, 20 grams protein, 56 grams carbs, and 15 grams fat. The low-carb folks saw a measurable decline in their A1c compared to the folks eating a low-fat meal. It’s a good bet that if you keep it up for longer you’ll see additional improvement.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.