If your birthday is today: Formulate ideas and implement change. Don't wait for others to do things for you or take charge of your life. Look for what moves you and focus on using your skills masterfully. You can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Recognize what you are up against and make changes that will help you navigate your way to success. Select your allies and tactics wisely, and nothing will stand in your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Share memories and dreams with your loved ones, and you'll find common ground that will encourage better relationships. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Say what's on your mind, and deal with unfinished business. A responsible attitude and quick pace will show others that you mean business. An unexpected gesture will stir up emotions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Handle situations uniquely, and you'll make an impression on someone influential. Enforcing positive change will show your ability to take charge and live up to your promises.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll meet with opposition if you are insistent on doing everything your way. A little compromise will go a long way when dealing with someone who can influence the outcome.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Spend more time nurturing relationships and taking care of your work responsibilities, and you will feel confident moving forward. Romance is encouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let your emotions spur you to make a financial move. Iron out any foreseeable problems before you jump into a joint venture. A sincere attitude and an open mind will be necessary.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Address issues that concern others. Offer suggestions to encourage people to take care of their responsibilities, leaving you more time to address more pressing problems. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop overthinking things. Reach out to people who lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. Don't waste your energy worrying.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Someone will mislead you if given a chance. Concentrate on personal growth, physical improvement and altering your lifestyle to better suit your needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An emotional matter will escalate if you cannot compromise or come to terms with what others want to do. Take care of responsibilities on your own to avoid interference and inconvenience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Gather information and pursue what you want to do. Touch base with people who make you think, and offer them helpful suggestions. Limit your spending.
Dec. 20