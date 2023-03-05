In the past couple of weeks, a few happenings transpired that warranted a deep dive in our arts and culture coverage.
The first was a weekend exhibition held in conjunction with Black History Month titled, “Black as You Are,” which featured an array of Black visual and spoken word artists.
Another was a pair of performances by a young Dubuque-based guitarist by the name of Marcus DeJesus. Both concerts showcased repertoire he’ll be performing as one of eight selected guitarists from across the globe for an international guitar festival in his native Brazil.
Recommended for you
Yet another was news that the Dubuque Area Arts Collective would be moving into a significant portion of Dubuque venue the Smokestack, offering the area another artistic space for local creatives to display their work.
Both came on the heels of the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion public discussions in February focusing on arts and culture.
A topic that rose to the surface through each of these happenings was access to the arts for younger, more diverse populations — particularly those creatives who were attempting to find a place for their artistic voice to be represented in the community.
Having grown up and been educated within the local arts scene — primarily through my involvement in music and theater, long before I was writing about such topics — I had found it to be well-intended when it came to inclusivity. However, in my late teens, 20s and even early 30s, it certainly was obvious when my age and gender might have been working against me.
Now 42 and involving myself in all facets of arts and culture for more than 20 years, I realize I was lucky those were my only obstacles. I pushed my way through pretty hard. But it was a light nudge compared to artists of color, or creatives from the LGBTQ+ community I’ve seen struggle to find a space they felt safe to express themselves, or to have their work taken seriously.
But age continues to be a perplexing factor.
For most organizations, including print and digital media, it’s the million dollar question: “How do we get younger people invested and involved in what we’re doing?”
Ironically, it’s also the question being asked by the generation eagerly waiting in the wings: “How do we get invested and involved in what you’re doing?”
Many I’ve spoken with aren’t quite sure where or how to begin. But through these conversations, it has become clear that it’s not enough to have a seat at the table if no one knows the seat is there to begin with.
Luckily, artists tend to be a scrappy bunch. Dubuque in particular is home to a multitude of grassroots artistic visions that grew out of the mentality, “if the space doesn’t exist, move over and make one.” And there are some exciting young artists in the community doing just that.
Briana Thompson, who organized the “Black as You Are” exhibition, has an ambition and a passion Dubuque would do well to hang on to and a voice she’s not afraid to use. She’s emerging as an incredible advocate for young, BIPOC artists to have more visible creative opportunities in the area.
David Barba, who is closely affiliated with Dubuque Area Arts Collective, is another person brimming with ideas to build engagement among young artists and to look beyond what we only believe is possible for local arts and culture.
While we have some incredible current leaders at the wheel, it’s future leaders like these within our community we need to cultivate in order to see the arts and culture scene reach its full potential.
Their energy, ideas and desire for a more inclusive creative environment deserve attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.