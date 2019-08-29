The Paul Hemmer Swing Band will perform its Swingin’ Sixties show at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
The concert will feature music from the 1960s, performed in the style of The Dorseys’, Glenn Miller and other greats of the Big Band Era.
The 15-piece orchestra and vocalist will re-create rock and pop classics by greats like Petula Clarke, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, The 5th Dimension and many more.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 563-588-3377 or visiting