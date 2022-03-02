Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone for Fox Nation
NEW YORK — “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.
“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is expected to debut on Fox Nation this fall.
The four hours will focus on the park’s history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner’s company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions.
The actor stars in Paramount’s Western series “Yellowstone,” currently the biggest hit on cable television.
‘Wicked’ welcomes a pioneering good witch, Brittney JohnsonNEW YORK — While many people spent Valentine’s Day with the traditional flowers and chocolates, Brittney Johnson was making theater history.
The young Broadway veteran was gently lowered onto the Gershwin Theatre stage to become the first Black actor to assume the role of Glinda full-time in “Wicked,” shattering a racial barrier on the day of love.
“One of the most rewarding parts of this is that it’s not just for me. I think it’s the least amount about me,” she says. “It’s about what it means for other people, for people that are going to see me do it or for people that just know that I’m here.”
“Wicked,” based on Gregory Maguire’s cult novel, tells the story of two young witches-to-be, one a green brooder who will be the Wicked Witch of the West and the other blond and bubbly, who will be Glinda the Good Witch.
Johnson has ended a 19-year run of White actors playing Glinda in any English-speaking professional “Wicked” company.