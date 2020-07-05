Delaware County Historical Museum complex, Hopkinton, Iowa: The old Lenox College campus is dotted with sites. 

Doll & Toy Museum, Fennimore, Wis.: You'll find lots of colorful examples on display from the 1800s to 2010s. 

Dubuque Museum of Art: df

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Dyer-Bostsford Doll Museum, Dyersville, Iowa: A 19th-century Victorian home houses a huge collection.

George Maier Rural Heritage Center, Elkader, Iowa: A display of thousands of artifacts from Midwest rural living since the 1850s.

Lockmaster's Heritage House Museum, Guttenberg, Iowa: The last lockmaster house along the Mississippi still in its original location.

National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville, Iowa: The history of agriculture is exhibited through toys of all sizes. 

National Brewery Museum, Potosi, Wis.: Take a tour of the brewery and view a vast collection. 

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Dubuque: One of the can't-miss stops when visiting town. 

Railroad Historical Museum, Fennimore, Wis.: You’ll find “Dinky” the train and all things railroad in this complex. 

The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, GalenaIll.: Boasts a variety of styles and exhibits. 

Woodbine (Ill.) Glass Museum & Gift Shop: Hand-blown glass displays and antique works from around the world. 