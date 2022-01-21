The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s annual Winter Film Series will make its return on Thursday, Jan. 27, with a screening of the film, “Shadows of the Valley.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the film will begin at 7. Each will take place in the Hotel Julien Dubuque ballroom. The screenings are free, and no ticket is required.
The documentary follows a missionary who is building an orphanage in the Valley of Juarez. As cartel wars erupt, he finds himself on a drug lord’s hit list, forcing him to choose safety or sacrifice.
“This is one of those films that really sticks with you,” said Susan Gorrell, executive director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, in a press release. “It shows humanity among such horrors.”
Produced and directed by first-time filmmaker Josh Webb, “Shadows of the Valley” made its world premiere as a 2021 JDIFF Official Selection.
Other films include:
7 p.m. Feb. 17: “One Pint at a Time.” Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage. There will be a filmmaker present and a panel following the film.
7 p.m. March 10: “Where is Nancy?” Nancy Paulikas, 55, diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, wanders away on a family trip to an L.A. museum in October 2016. The search for her uncovers the gaps in our country’s social and health systems. There will be a filmmaker present and a panel following the film.